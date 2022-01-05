Report

ISX traded +1 billion dinars worth of equities today; report

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-01-05T14:59:20+0000
Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) traded more than 890 million equities valued at more than one billion dinars on Wednesday.

A report of the market obtained by Shafaq News agency said, "34 publicly traded companies cast out of 105 enlisted companies."

"897,707,080 equities were traded this session at a value of 1,051,803,159 dinars. ISX60 index closed at 566.49, 0.46% below last session's closure," the report added.

It is noteworthy that Iraq Stock Exchange installed Central Depository and Electronic Trading Systems in 2009. It organizes five weekly sessions and lists 105 public companies from different economic sectors.

