ISX traded +0.5 billion dinars worth of equities today; report

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) traded more than 500 million equities valued at more than 500 thousand dinars on Monday.

A report of the market obtained by Shafaq News agency said, "45 publicly traded companies cast out of 103 enlisted companies. The equities of 51 companies were not put into trade due to supply-demand disparities. Three companies were delisted by the Iraqi Securities Commission for violating the disclosure regulations."

"596,903,976 equities were traded in the past week at a value of 582,438,179 dinars via 601 transactions. ISX60 index closed at 573.08," the report added.

It is noteworthy that Iraq Stock Exchange installed Central Depository and Electronic Trading Systems in 2009. It organizes five weekly sessions and lists 103 public companies from different economic sectors.