ISX reports about $4M in weekly trading

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) recorded more than 6 billion dinars in trading volume last week —roughly $4 million.

According to the recorded data, 3.92 billion shares were traded during the week. The ISX60 index closed at 983.02 points, reflecting a 0.39% decrease from the previous session.

Throughout the week, the exchange executed 5,736 sale and purchase contracts involving listed companies. A total of 67 companies saw their shares traded, while 29 firms recorded no transactions due to unmatched buy and sell orders. Eight companies remain suspended for failing to disclose financial data, out of 104 listed firms.

Non-Iraqi investors purchased 10 million shares worth 34 million dinars (about $22,300) through 25 transactions, while selling 8 million shares valued at 25 million dinars (roughly $16,400) across 48 transactions.