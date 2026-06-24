ISX pauses June 25 trading for Ashura

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) announced on Wednesday that trading will be suspended on June 25 in observance of Ashura, the tenth day of Muharram.

In a statement, the exchange explained that the decision follows a directive issued by the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers declaring a public holiday for Ashura, which commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussein bin Ali, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, in the Battle of Karbala in 61 AH (680 CE).

Trading will resume on Sunday, June 28.

ISX holds five trading sessions per week, from Sunday to Thursday, and includes 104 listed Iraqi joint-stock companies representing the banking, telecommunications, industry, agriculture, insurance, financial investment, tourism, hotel, and service sectors.

Read more: Muharram in Iraq: New year becomes a season of mourning