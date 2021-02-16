ISX index slightly drops while trading 1.8billions worth equities

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-02-16T12:42:08+0000

Shafaq News/ Trading volume in Iraq's stock market surpassed 1.5billion equities valued at 1.8billion dinars in today's session. A report of the market obtained by Shafaq News agency said, "34 publicly traded companies cast out today of 104 enlisted companies," indicating, "equities of 8 companies rose, 11 companies' equitis dropped." "1,572,101,000 equities were traded today at a value of 1,849,000,000 dinars. ISX60 index ended up at 530.03, with a drop of 0.42% from the last session's close," the report added. Al-Ahliya for insurance followed by Al-Mansour Pharmaceutical, were the top boosts to the index, notching a 11.1% and 4.76% gain, respectively. In comparison, Bank al-Ahli and al-Maamoura al-Iraqiya benchmarks index slid as much as -4.55% and - 2.06%, respectively. It is noteworthy that Iraq Stock Exchange installed Central Depository and Electronic Trading Systems in 2009 and currently bolstering efforts to deploy online transaction services. It organizes five weekly sessions and lists 104 public companies from different economic sectors.

related

ISX yields 1.59% gains while trading 2billions worth of equities

Date: 2021-02-11 11:52:17