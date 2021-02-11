ISX yields 1.59% gains while trading 2billions worth of equities

Shafaq News/ Trading volume in Iraq's stock market surpassed 2billion equities valued at 1.8billion dinars in its first sessions this week.

A report of the market obtained by Shafaq News agency said, "35 publicly traded companies cast out today of 104 enlisted companies," indicating.

"2,256,055,000 equities were traded today at a value of 1,829,000,000 dinars. ISX60 index ended up at 522.55, yielding 1.59% from the last session's close," the report added.

Al-Muttahid bank, followed by Al-Ahliya for Agriculture, were the top boosts to the index, notching a 12.5% and 7.92% gain, respectively. In comparison, al-Khazer for constructions and Credit bank benchmarks index slid as much as -9.91% and 2.44%, respectively.

It is noteworthy that Iraq Stock Exchange installed Central Depository and Electronic Trading Systems in 2009 and currently bolstering efforts to deploy online transaction services. It organizes five weekly sessions and lists 104 public companies from different economic sectors.