ISX trades +42 billion dinars worth of equities and delists 19 companies

Shafaq News/ Trading volume in Iraq's stock market surpassed 41 billion equities valued at more than 42 billion dinars on Sunday's session.

A report of the market obtained by Shafaq News agency said, "32 publicly traded companies cast out today of 103 enlisted companies," indicating, "19 companies were delisted by the Iraqi Securities Commission for violating the disclosure regulations."

"41,971,254 billion equities were traded today at a value of 42,363,389 billion dinars. ISX60 index ended up at 587.72, 0.03% below last session's close," the report added.

Al-Karkh amusement park, followed by Baghdad for Public transportation, were the top boosts to the index, notching a 8.55% and 5.47% gain, respectively. On the other hand, Dates Manufacturing company and al-Kindi for vaccines manufacturing benchmarks index slid as much as -2.24% and -2.3%, respectively.

It is noteworthy that Iraq Stock Exchange installed Central Depository and Electronic Trading Systems in 2009 and currently bolstering efforts to deploy online transaction services. It organizes five weekly sessions and lists 103 public companies from different economic sectors.