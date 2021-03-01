ISX yields 1.3% gains while trading +1.8billions worth of equities

Shafaq News/ Trading volume in Iraq's stock market surpassed 3.33billion equities valued at more than 1.8billion dinars in its first sessions this week.

A report of the market obtained by Shafaq News agency said, "36 publicly traded companies cast out today of 103 enlisted companies," indicating, "equities of 20 companies went up, while only seven went down."

"3,335,907,000 equities were traded today at a value of 1,888,000 dinars in 886 deals. ISX60 index ended up at 536.67, yielding 1.3% from the last session's close," the report added.

Al-Ataa Islamic Bank, followed by Al-Maadiniya, were the top boosts to the index, notching a 13.3% and 9.73% gain, respectively. In comparison, Baghdad Hotel and Asiacell benchmarks index slid as much as -2.41% and -0.86%, respectively.

It is noteworthy that Iraq Stock Exchange installed Central Depository and Electronic Trading Systems in 2009 and currently bolstering efforts to deploy online transaction services. It organizes five weekly sessions and lists 104 public companies from different economic sectors.