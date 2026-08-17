Halfaya processes 190M cubic feet of gas for Iraq’s grid

Shafaq News- Maysan

The Halfaya oilfield, one of southern Iraq’s largest, is processing about 190 million standard cubic feet of associated gas per day to supply power plants in Maysan province and support the national grid, Deputy Oil Minister for Extraction Affairs Naseer Aziz announced on Monday.

In a statement, Aziz said the gas processing project reached the current level in early 2026, against a design capacity of 300 million standard cubic feet per day. The output supplies the state-run Al-Amarah power plant as well as the Maysan Investment and Al-Kahlaa plants, while the field produces about 400,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

The official reaffirmed the ministry’s support for associated gas projects as part of efforts to reduce flaring and strengthen energy security, with the country aiming to end the practice nationwide by 2029.

Iraq holds about 125 trillion cubic feet of proven natural gas reserves, ranking 11th globally in 2025, according to the Energy Institute’s Statistical Review of World Energy.

In July 2026, Iraq signed the Arab world’s largest oil and gas deals, topping regional energy investment with projects focused on boosting production and expanding infrastructure, Washington-based energy research platform ATTAQA reported.