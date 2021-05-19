Gold tapers after hitting a four-month height

Shafaq News/ Gold hit nearly a four-month peak on Tuesday before easing slightly as yields on U.S. Treasuries inched higher, with a weaker dollar and inflation fears maintaining a floor under bullion prices.

Spot gold was up 0.3% to $1,873.01 per ounce by 0657 GMT after hitting its highest level since Jan. 29 earlier in the session at $1874.8.

U.S. gold futures settled at $1,872, largely unchanged from Monday.

The dollar index fell to near a three-month low, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Elsewhere, silver rose 0.3% to $28.26 per ounce after hitting its highest level since Feb. 2 in the session.

Palladium rose 0.1% to $2,904.87 per ounce, while platinum dipped 1.6% to $1,219.98.