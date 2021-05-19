Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Gold tapers after hitting a four-month height

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-05-19T09:43:49+0000
Gold tapers after hitting a four-month height
Shafaq News/ Gold hit nearly a four-month peak on Tuesday before easing slightly as yields on U.S. Treasuries inched higher, with a weaker dollar and inflation fears maintaining a floor under bullion prices.

Spot gold was up 0.3% to $1,873.01 per ounce by 0657 GMT after hitting its highest level since Jan. 29 earlier in the session at $1874.8. 

U.S. gold futures settled at $1,872, largely unchanged from Monday.

The dollar index fell to near a three-month low, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Elsewhere, silver rose 0.3% to $28.26 per ounce after hitting its highest level since Feb. 2 in the session.

Palladium rose 0.1% to $2,904.87 per ounce, while platinum dipped 1.6% to $1,219.98.

related

Inflation bets nudge gold higher ahead of Fed outcome

Date: 2021-03-17 08:30:19
Inflation bets nudge gold higher ahead of Fed outcome

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Date: 2021-01-25 09:57:22
Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Iraq ranks 38th in the list of largest gold reserves worlwide

Date: 2021-05-09 06:57:37
Iraq ranks 38th in the list of largest gold reserves worlwide

Gold yields as dollar slips

Date: 2021-02-24 08:16:19
Gold yields as dollar slips

Gold prices jump as dollar edges lower

Date: 2020-12-28 10:27:17
Gold prices jump as dollar edges lower

Gold gains ground on strong U.S. inflation data, weaker dollar

Date: 2021-04-14 07:24:21
Gold gains ground on strong U.S. inflation data, weaker dollar

PRECIOUS-Gold firms as dollar stalls; investors await U.S. data

Date: 2021-04-15 08:47:50
PRECIOUS-Gold firms as dollar stalls; investors await U.S. data

Gold touches over 2-week high after Fed pledges to keep rates low

Date: 2021-03-18 08:50:21
Gold touches over 2-week high after Fed pledges to keep rates low