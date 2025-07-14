Gold surges in Baghdad, stabilizes in Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Monday, gold prices in Baghdad's local markets saw a modest increase, while rates remained stable in Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, the wholesale price of one mithqal (approximately five grams) of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold reached 666,000 IQD in Baghdad’s al-Nahr Street markets, up from 662,000 IQD on Sunday. The buying price stood at 664,000 IQD.

Iraqi gold also rose, with the 21-carat mithqal selling at 636,000 IQD and buying at 632,000 IQD.

In jewelry shops, the price of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 670,000 and 680,000 IQD per mithqal, while Iraqi gold sold for between 640,000 and 650,000 IQD.

In Erbil, a mithqal of 22-carat gold was priced at 696,000 IQD, 21-carat at 665,000 IQD, and 18-carat at 570,000 IQD.