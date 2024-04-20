Gold steadies throughout Iraq

Shafaq News / Gold prices remained stable in Baghdad and Erbil on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

Our correspondent reported that gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded a selling price per mithqal (equals to five grams) for 21-carat gold from Gulf, Turkish, and European sources of 494,000 IQD, while the buying price was 490,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 464,000 IQD, with a buying price of 460,000 IQD.

In jewelry shops, the selling price of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 495,000 and 500,000 IQD, while the selling price of Iraqi gold ranged between 465,000 and 475,000 IQD.

In Erbil, a mithqal of 24-carat gold was sold at 565,000 IQD, 22-carat gold at 520,000 IQD for, 21-carat gold at 500,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 435,000 IQD.