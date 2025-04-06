Gold stabilizes in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, gold prices remained stable in Baghdad’s and Erbil’s markets.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad's wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street registered a selling price per mithqal (approximately five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold of 625,000 IQD, with a buying price of 621,000 IQD.

The selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was 595,000 IQD, with a buying price of 591,000 IQD.

In Baghdad’s jewelry shops, the selling price for 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 625,000 and 635,000 IQD, while the selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold ranged between 595,000 and 605,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price for 24-carat gold was 725,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold was 635,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold was 545,000 IQD.