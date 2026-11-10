Shafaq News

Gold prices eased on Tuesday as investors locked in ‌profits after bullion's more than 1% rally in the previous session and awaited US inflation data for clues on the Federal Reserve's policy path.

Spot gold was down 0.4% at $4,124.42 per ounce, as ​of 0618 GMT. US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.5% to $4,133.00.

"It's just a ​bit of churn in the market. Prices are easing back from ⁠the highs reached during the US session, which could be attributed to profit-taking," said ​Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at Capital.com.

"If we continue to see a situation ​where the US does not want to escalate the conflict in the Middle East and oil prices are reversing as a result, that'd be very beneficial for gold because of its impact ​on the dollar, inflation and interest rate expectations," Rodda said.

US President Donald Trump said ​on Monday he plans to hold off on new military strikes against Iran for the time ‌being after ⁠appeals from countries in the region, including from Qatar's prime minister in White House talks. Oil prices fell on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous day.

Meanwhile, the US central bank should move its monetary policy "with care" as it maps a response to inflation that ​remains its greatest risk, Richmond ​Federal Reserve President ⁠Tom Barkin said on Monday, adding he had no base case for what should be done at the December meeting.

Traders currently ​see an 84% chance that the US Fed will raise ​rates in ⁠December, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, reducing its appeal.

Investors now await the consumer price index report, due later in the ⁠day, followed ​by the producer price index data on Friday.

Among ​other metals, spot silver slid 0.3% to $53.22 per ounce, platinum steadied at $1,577.57 and palladium dropped 0.2% to $1,039.16.

(Reuters)

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