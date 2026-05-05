Gold edges higher after slump as oil limits rally

Shafaq News

Gold prices rose on Tuesday ‌from a five-week low hit in the previous session, although gains were limited as elevated crude oil prices kept inflation fears alive and clouded the U.S. interest rate outlook.

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $4,543.87 ​per ounce by 0757 GMT, after a more than 2% drop on ​Monday. U.S. gold futures for June delivery were up 0.5% at $4,554.10.

"Prices seem ⁠to be digesting a bit after the return of the 'war trade' across markets ​sent gold lower Monday," said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive.

However, gains were ​capped as Treasury "yields and the dollar pushed higher as a rebound in crude oil stoked inflation fears. That weighed against non-interest-bearing and anti-fiat gold," Spivak said.

The dollar rose and Brent crude hovered above $113 ​a barrel as the U.S. and Iran continued to work towards a truce ​while trading blows over the Strait of Hormuz.

The U.S. military said on Monday it destroyed six Iranian small ‌boats ⁠and intercepted Iranian cruise missiles and drones as Tehran sought to thwart a new U.S. naval effort to open shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

A stronger U.S. currency makes dollar-priced metals more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Meanwhile, higher crude oil prices can ​stoke inflation, increasing ​the likelihood of higher ⁠interest rates. While gold is considered an inflation hedge, high interest rates make yield-bearing assets more attractive, weighing on its appeal.

Traders ​have largely priced out U.S. interest rate cuts for this year, ​with markets ⁠now seeing a 37% chance of a hike by March 2027, compared with 27% of a reduction a week earlier.

Investors now await a slew of key U.S. data this ⁠week, including ​job openings, the ADP employment report, and the ​April payrolls report.

Spot silver was up 0.8% at $73.29 per ounce, platinum gained 1.7% to $1,978.77, and palladium rose 1.1% ​to $1,496.25.

(REUTERS)

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