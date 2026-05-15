Gold falls to one-week low amid oil and yield surge

Shafaq News

Gold slipped to a one-week ‌low on Friday, as elevated oil prices stoked inflation fears, boosting interest rate expectations and sending U.S. Treasury yields near one-year highs.

Spot gold extended losses for a fourth consecutive session, and was down 1.5% at $4,579.19 per ​ounce by 0631 GMT, its lowest point since May 6. Bullion has lost nearly ​3% so far this week.

U.S. gold futures for June delivery lost 2.2% ⁠to $4,582.60.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields rose to a near one-year high, increasing the opportunity cost ​of holding gold.

"Gold is getting hit from all sides - rising oil has brought inflation back to ​the forefront, pushing yields higher and the dollar stronger, leaving the yellow metal as the unfortunate victim of the market's renewed rate-cut scepticism," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

The dollar has gained more ​than 1% so far this week, making greenback-priced bullion expensive for holders of other currencies.

Brent ​crude oil prices were up 6.2% this week, hovering above $106 a barrel, as the Iran war drags on, ‌keeping ⁠the key Strait of Hormuz largely shut.

Gold prices have dropped more than 13% since the U.S.-Iran conflict erupted on February 28.

A series of inflation reports this week showed the risk that rising energy costs could metastasize to other goods and services, dimming hopes for near-term U.S. rate cuts.

Traders have largely ​priced out U.S. interest ​rate cuts this ⁠year, with markets anticipating a 39% chance of a hike by December, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

While gold is seen as a hedge ​ against inflation, high rates tend to weigh on the non-yielding asset.

On ​the geopolitical front, ⁠U.S. President Donald Trump entered his final talks with China President Xi Jinping on Friday touting economic wins that gave markets little to cheer.

Meanwhile, gold discounts in India jumped to a record this week ⁠as a ​sharp import duty hike slowed demand and triggered investor ​selling, while investment demand kept Chinese premiums firm.

Spot silver fell 5.9% to $78.53 per ounce, platinum lost 2.4% to $2,006.03, and palladium ​was down 0.7% at $1,426.86.

(Reuters)

Only the headline is edited by Shafaq News Agency.