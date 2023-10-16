Gold slides below $1,900 amidst escalating Israel-Hamas conflict

Shafaq News / Gold slid on Monday pressured by technical selling, following a fierce 3% rally in the previous session, as raging Israel-Hamas war sent investors scuttling to the safe-haven bullion and pushed prices above the key $1,900 ceiling.

Spot gold dipped 0.9% to $1,913.59 per ounce by 0612 GMT and U.S. gold futures dropped 0.8% to $1,926.80.

Gold, viewed as a safe investment during uncertain times, hit its highest since Sept. 20 at $1,934.82 earlier in the session, after surging 3.4% on Friday in its biggest one-day rise in seven months.

“We saw an extreme move to the upside on Friday, and such moves usually beckon some mean reversion,” City Index Senior Analyst Matt Simpson said.

“Given the surge in prices, gold will likely remain in focus for traders seeking to buy dips, which makes $1,920 and $1,900 of area of interest. But if tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate, shorting gold may not end too well for bears over the near-term.”

Speculators, which turned net short on COMEX gold for the first time since November 2022 this month, increased their net short positions in week ended Oct. 10.

Investors wait to see if the conflict draws in other countries with the potential to drive up oil prices further and deal a fresh blow to the world economy.

“If the situation is more isolated than widespread, then some of this haven-demand could unwind,” said OCBC Executive Director and FX Strategist Christopher Wong.

Investors have one eye on the Middle-East developments while another on the U.S. monetary policy as they look forward to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech later this week.

Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.7% to $22.55 per ounce, platinum was down 0.4% to $877.68, while palladium rose 0.3% to $1,151.19.

