Gold rises in Baghdad, stabilizes in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, gold prices, both foreign and Iraqi, surged in Baghdad while remaining stable in Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News Agency survey, Baghdad’s wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price per mithqal (equals to five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold of 529,000 IQD, with a purchase price of 525,000 IQD.

As for Iraqi gold, one mithqal of 21-carat was sold at 499,000 IQD, with a buying price of 495,000 IQD.

In jewelry shops, the sale price for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 530,000 and 540,000 IQD, while the sale price for Iraqi gold ranged between 500,000 and 510,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the price for 24-carat gold was recorded at 605,000 IQD per mithqal, 22-carat at 555,000 IQD, 21-carat at 530,000 IQD, and 18-carat at 455,000 IQD.