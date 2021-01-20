Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Gold rises as U.S. Dollar weakens amid of U.S. stimulus prospects

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-01-20T09:10:25+0000
Gold rises as U.S. Dollar weakens amid of U.S. stimulus prospects

Shafaq News/ Gold prices rose on Wednesday as the dollar stumbled after U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee, Janet Yellen, underscored the need for a huge stimulus to help the economy recover from COVID-19 jolt, bolstering bullion's appeal as an inflation hedge.

Yellen at her confirmation hearing on Tuesday urged lawmakers for large coronavirus relief spending, adding that the benefits outweigh the expenses of a higher debt burden.

Spot gold gained 0.6% to $1,850 per ounce by 06:04 GMT. U.S. gold futures added 0.5% to $1,850.

Silver climbed 1.1% to $25 an ounce. Platinum rose 1.1% to $1,095 and palladium gained 0.7% to $2,367.

The dollar eased further from a four-week high hit earlier in the week, while most U.S. Treasury yields fell after Yellen's call to repeal large corporations tax cuts enacted in 2017.

related

Gold prices gain some ground

Date: 2020-11-12 09:03:18
Gold prices gain some ground

Gold inches higher as U.S. dollar eases off one-month peak

Date: 2021-01-19 08:26:43
Gold inches higher as U.S. dollar eases off one-month peak

Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday

Date: 2020-11-18 10:13:05
Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday

Gold reaches a 1-week high

Date: 2020-12-16 09:40:56
Gold reaches a 1-week high

Gold prices jump as dollar edges lower

Date: 2020-12-28 10:27:17
Gold prices jump as dollar edges lower

High gold prices due to increasing in demand

Date: 2020-08-13 12:15:27
High gold prices due to increasing in demand

Gold prices on track for best year in a decade

Date: 2020-12-31 13:45:24
Gold prices on track for best year in a decade

Gold rises as the dollar decline

Date: 2020-09-25 10:07:40
Gold rises as the dollar decline