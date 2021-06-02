Gold retreats from a five-month peak

U.S. Gold futures was 0.32% lower at $1,898.95 per ounce at 0840 GMT, retreating back to sub $1900 levels again.
The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose to a more than one-week high overnight, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.
Risk sentiment in wider finical markets remained upbeat as investors weighed the latest U.S. economic data for signs of a rebound and higher inflation reading.
Palladium fell 0.1% to $2,856.82 per ounce, silver edged 0.1% lower to $27.88, and platinum was steady at $1,191.51.