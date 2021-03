Shafaq News/ Gold prices rose on Tuesday, as a pullback in U.S. Treasury yields added some lustre to the metal after it hit a nine-month low in the previous session.

Spot gold rose 0.7% to $1,692.21 per ounce by 0703 GMT. Prices had fallen more than 1% on Monday to $1,676.10, their lowest since June 5.

Silver rose 0.8% to $25.30 an ounce. Palladium climbed 0.3% to $2,322.68. Platinum gained 0.8% to $1,144.49.