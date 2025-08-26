Gold records an upward trend in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Tuesday, gold prices climbed in Baghdad and Erbil.

In Baghdad’s wholesale market on al-Nahr Street, the price of one mithqal (about five grams) of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold reached 679,000 IQD for sale and 675,000 IQD for purchase, compared with 677,000 IQD a day earlier. Iraqi 21-carat gold sold at 649,000 IQD, with purchases at 645,000 IQD.

In jewelry shops, Gulf gold prices ranged between 680,000 and 690,000 IQD per mithqal, while Iraqi gold ranged from 650,000 to 660,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 707,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat at 675,000 IQD, and 18-carat at 578,000 IQD.