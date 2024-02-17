Gold prices surge in Baghdad, stabilize in Erbil

Shafaq News / Both foreign and Iraqi gold rose in the capital Baghdad’s markets while remaining stable in Erbil, Kurdistan Region’s capital, on Saturday.

Our correspondent reported that gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded this morning a selling price per mithqal (equals five grams) for 21-karat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold of 429,000 IQD, with a buying price of 425,000 IQD.

The selling price of 21-karat Iraqi gold reached 399,000 IQD, while the purchasing price was 395,000 IQD.

Regarding gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price of 21-karat Gulf gold ranged between 430,000 and 440,000 IQD, while the selling price of Iraqi gold ranged between 400,000 and 410,000 IQD.

As for gold prices in Erbil, the selling price of 24-karat gold was 495,000 IQD, 21-karat gold was sold for 435,000 IQD, and 18-karat gold was sold for 375,000 IQD.