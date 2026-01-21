Gold prices surge in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Gold prices in Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street surged nearly 4% on Wednesday, with 21-carat gold —including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties— hitting 1.020 million IQD per gram, while the buying price stood at 1.016 million IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 1.025 million IQD and 1.030 million IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 995,000 and 1 million IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 1.070 million IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 1.025 million IQD, and 18-carat gold at 878,000 IQD.