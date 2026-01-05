Gold prices surge in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

Gold prices rose sharply on Monday in local markets across Baghdad and Erbil, tracking gains in global bullion and heightened demand, according to a Shafaq News Survey.

In Baghdad’s wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street, the selling price of 21-carat foreign gold (Gulf, Turkish, and European) climbed to 908,000 dinars per mithqal, while the buying price reached 904,000 dinars. The same gold had sold for 882,000 dinars on Sunday.

The price of 21-carat Iraqi gold also increased, with a selling price of 878,000 dinars per mithqal and a buying price of 874,000 dinars.

At retail jewelry shops in the capital, 21-carat Gulf gold sold for between 910,000 and 920,000 dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold ranged from 880,000 to 890,000 dinars.

In Erbil, gold prices followed the same upward trend, with 22-carat gold selling for about 958,000 dinars, 21-carat gold at 915,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold at roughly 785,000 dinars.