Gold gains in Baghdad, Erbil markets

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

Gold prices rose at the opening of trading on Sunday in Baghdad and Erbil, following gains from the previous session, according to a Shafaq News Survey.

In Baghdad’s wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street, the selling price of 21-carat imported gold, Gulf, Turkish, and European, reached 882,000 Iraqi dinars per mithqal, while buying prices stood at 878,000 dinars. This was up from 878,000 dinars per mithqal on Saturday.

The selling price of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 852,000 dinars per mithqal, with buying prices at 848,000 dinars.

In local jewelry shops across the capital, 21-carat imported gold sold for between 885,000 and 895,000 dinars per mithqal, while Iraqi gold ranged between 855,000 and 865,000 dinars.

In Erbil, gold prices also advanced, with 22-carat gold selling at 933,000 dinars per mithqal, up from 922,000 dinars, while 21-carat gold rose to 890,000 dinars from 880,000 dinars. The price of 18-carat gold reached 763,000 dinars per mithqal, compared with 755,000 dinars previously.