Gold rises in Baghdad and Erbil at start of 2026

Shafaq News– Baghdad/Erbil

Gold prices, both imported and locally produced, rose on Saturday in Baghdad and Erbil with the opening of trading for 2026, according to a Shafaq News Survey, after remaining stable in the previous session.

In Baghdad’s wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street, the selling price of 21-carat imported gold, Gulf, Turkish, and European, reached 878,000 Iraqi dinars per mithqal, while buying prices stood at 874,000 dinars. This was up from 875,000 dinars per mithqal in the last trading session.

The selling price of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 848,000 dinars per mithqal, with buying prices at 844,000 dinars.

In local jewelry shops across the capital, 21-carat imported gold sold for between 880,000 and 890,000 dinars per mithqal, while Iraqi gold ranged between 850,000 and 860,000 dinars.

In Erbil, gold prices also recorded gains compared with the previous session. On Saturday, 22-carat gold sold for 922,000 dinars per mithqal, up from 916,000 dinars, while 21-carat gold rose to 880,000 dinars from 875,000 dinars. The price of 18-carat gold reached 755,000 dinars per mithqal, compared with 750,000 dinars previously.