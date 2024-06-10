Gold surges in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News / On Monday, gold prices recorded an upward trend in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent reported that the wholesale markets in Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price per mithqal (equals five grams) of 472,000 IQD for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, while the buying price was 468,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 442,000 IQD, and the buying price at 438,000 IQD.

In jewelry shops, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 470,000 and 475,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold of the same carat ranged between 440,000 and 450,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the price for one mithqal of 24-carat gold reached 550,000 IQD. For 22-carat gold, it was 500,000 IQD, 480,000 IQD for 21-carat, and 410,000 IQD for 18-carat gold.