Gold prices steady in Baghdad, Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, gold prices remained stable in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad’s wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street registered a selling price per mithqal (approximately five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold of 663,000 IQD, with a buying price of 659,000 IQD.

The selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was 629,000 IQD, with a buying price of 625,000 IQD.

In Baghdad’s jewelry shops, the selling price for 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 665,000 and 675,000 IQD, while the selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold ranged between 630,000 and 640,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price for 21-carat gold was 675,000 IQD per mithqal, and 18-carat gold was 575,000 IQD.