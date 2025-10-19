Gold prices steady in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

Gold prices remained stable in Iraq’s local markets on Sunday, with no change recorded in Baghdad or Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, in Baghdad’s wholesale market on al-Nahr Street, the price of one mithqal (about 4.25 grams) of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold stood at 836,000 dinars for selling and 832,000 dinars for buying, the same levels seen on Saturday.

The price of locally produced Iraqi gold also held steady at 806,000 dinars per mithqal for selling and 802,000 dinars for buying.

In Baghdad’s retail jewelry shops, the selling price of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 835,000 and 845,000 dinars, while Iraqi gold of the same carat traded between 805,000 and 815,000 dinars per mithqal.

In Erbil, gold prices showed similar stability, with 22-carat gold selling at 916,000 dinars, 21-carat at 875,000 dinars, and 18-carat at 750,000 dinars per mithqal.