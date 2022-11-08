Gold prices stabilized in the Iraqi capital today

Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets stabilized on October 08, 2022.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold reached 340 thousand and 336 thousand dinars, respectively.

Our correspondent said the 21-carat Iraqi gold also climbed, with the selling and buying prices resting at 310 and 306 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 340 and 350 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices range between 310 and 320 thousand dinars.

In Erbil, Local shops sell 24-carat gold at 400 thousand dinars, 21-carat gold at 355 thousand dinars, and 18-carat gold at 305 thousand dinars.

One mithqal= 5 grams