Gold prices stabilize throughout Iraq

Shafaq News / On Sunday, gold prices stabilized in Baghdad and Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that gold prices in Baghdad’s Al-Nahar Street recorded this morning a selling price per mithqal (equals to five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold of 483,000 IQD, with a buying price of 479,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was 453,000 Iraqi IQD, while the buying price was 449,000 IQD.

In jewelry shops, the selling price of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 485,000 and 495,000 IQD, while the selling price of Iraqi gold ranged between 455,000 and 465,000 IQD.

As for gold prices in Erbil, the selling price per mithqal of 24-carat gold was 550,000 IQD, 21-carat was 485,000 IQD, and 18-carat was 420,000 IQD.