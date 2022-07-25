Gold prices stabilize in the Iraqi capital today

Report

Category: Economy

Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets stabilized on July 25, 2022.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold reached 355 thousand and 351 thousand dinars, respectively.

Our correspondent said the 21-carat Iraqi gold also climbed, with the selling and buying prices resting at 315 and 311 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 355 and 365 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices range between 315 and 325 thousand dinars.

One mithqal= 5 gram

