Gold prices stabilize in Baghdad markets

2025-03-30T10:05:45+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, gold prices remained stable in Baghdad markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 643,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 639,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 613,000 IQD, with a buying price of 609,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 645,000 and 655,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 615,000 and 625,000 IQD.

