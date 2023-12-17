Gold prices stabilize in Baghdad, decline in Erbil

Shafaq News / Gold prices remained stable for both foreign and Iraqi variants in the local markets of Baghdad on Sunday, while experiencing a decline in Erbil, on December 17, 2023.

Morning rates for wholesale gold in Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street indicated a selling price of 440,000 dinars for one mithqal (21-carat) of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying rate at 436,000 dinars, according to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency.

He highlighted that the selling price for one mithqal (21-carat) of Iraqi gold was recorded at 410,000 dinars, while the buying price reached 406,000 dinars.

Regarding gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price for one mithqal (21-carat) of Gulf gold ranged between 445,000 and 455,000 dinars. Meanwhile, the selling price for one mithqal (21-carat) of Iraqi gold fluctuated between 415,000 and 425,000 dinars.

As for gold prices in Erbil, the selling prices were as follows: 512,000 dinars for one mithqal (24-carat) of gold, 472,000 dinars for 22-carat gold, 452,000 dinars for 21-carat gold, and 392,000 dinars for 18-carat gold.