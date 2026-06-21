Gold prices stabilize in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Sunday, gold prices hovered around 910,000 IQD per mithqal in Baghdad and Erbil markets, holding steady, according to Shafaq News market survey.

Gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 908,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 904,000 IQD. The same gold had sold for 908,000 IQD on Saturday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 878,000 IQD, with a buying price of 874,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 910,000 and 920,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 880,000 and 890,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 961,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 917,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 786,000 IQD.