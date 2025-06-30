Gold prices stabilize in Baghdad, Erbil markets

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Erbil

On Monday, gold prices remained stable in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 652,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 648,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 622,000 IQD, with a buying price of 618,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 655,000 and 666,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 625,000 and 635,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold at 740,000 IQD per mithqal, 22-carat gold at 678,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 648,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 555,000 IQD.