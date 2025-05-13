Gold prices stabilize in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, gold prices remained steady in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded in the morning a selling price of 646,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 642,000 IQD, the same prices recorded yesterday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 616,000 IQD, with a buying price of 612,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 650,000 and 660,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 620,000 and 630,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold at 695,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 665,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 570,000 IQD.