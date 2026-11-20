Shafaq News

Gold prices slipped on Friday and were ‌headed for their worst week in eight months, as a resilient US dollar and expectations of a Federal Reserve interest-rate hike in December weighed on bullion.

Spot gold fell 2.7% to $3,525.25 per ounce by 0504 GMT, ​after hitting its lowest level since September 2025 earlier in the session. Bullion ​was down about 9.2% so far this week, its sharpest weekly decline since the ⁠week ending March 20. US gold futures for December delivery slid 4.3% to $3,526.00.

"There seems to be ​a bit of forced liquidation going on across the market in general, with expectations of ​imminent US rate hikes and inflation that could be persistent, leading to high yields and a higher US dollar as a result, pressuring gold," said Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at Capital.com.

Asian shares ​slid on Friday, putting them on track for their worst week since 2020, as Anthropic's (ANT.O) failed to restore investor faith in the AI sector.

The dollar held near a 19-month high on Friday, ‌extending ⁠its recent rally and making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Anna Paulson said on Thursday the Fed will need to raise interest rates again because inflation is too high, while arguing that shared understanding matters more than ​explicit guidance on the ​rate outlook.

Markets see a ⁠96.8% chance of a 25-basis-point US rate hike in December, while the probability of a larger 50-basis-point move is priced at 3.2%, ​according to CME's FedWatch tool.

Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost ​of holding ⁠non-yielding bullion, reducing its appeal to investors.

Elsewhere, Swiss gold exports fell to 109.7 metric tons in October, down 34% from the prior month as deliveries to Britain were lower, Swiss customs data ⁠showed on ​Thursday.

Among other metals, spot silver fell 3.5% to $41.25 per ounce, ​platinum dropped 3.6% to $1,299.25, and palladium slid 3.3% to $879.47. All three metals were headed for weekly losses.

(REUTERS)

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