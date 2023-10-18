Gold prices show modest rise in Iraqi markets amidst regional tensions

Shafaq News/ Gold prices in Baghdad and Erbil climbed slightly in the local markets on Wednesday.
In the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad, the selling price of one mithwal of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold was recorded at 403,000 dinars, with a purchase price of 399,000 dinars. Meanwhile, one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was sold at 373,000 dinars, and the purchase price stood at 369,000 dinars.
In goldsmiths’ shops, the selling price of a 21-carat Gulf gold mithqal ranged between 405,000 and 415,000 dinars. Iraqi gold was priced between 375,000 and 385,000 dinars of the same karat.
Gold prices in Erbil also witnessed a rise. The selling price of 24-carat gold reached 505,000 dinars, while 22-carat gold was sold at 465,000 dinars. Furthermore, 21-carat gold was priced at 445,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold at 385,000 dinars.