Gold prices rise in Baghdad, steady in Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

Gold prices in Iraq increased on Saturday across wholesale markets in Baghdad, while remaining stable in Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, traders in Baghdad’s al-Nahr Street wholesale market reported 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold at 806,000 dinars per mithqal for selling and 802,000 dinars for buying, up from 800,000 dinars on Thursday.

Iraqi-made 21-carat gold also rose, with wholesale selling at 776,000 dinars per mithqal and buying at 772,000 dinars.

Retail prices varied slightly among Baghdad jewelry shops. Gulf 21-carat gold sold between 805,000 and 815,000 dinars, while the Iraqi 21-carat mithqal ranged from 775,000 to 785,000 dinars.

In Erbil, prices held steady, with 22-carat gold selling at 857,000 dinars, 21-carat at 818,000 dinars, and 18-carat at 700,000 dinars, according to local traders.