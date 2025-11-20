Gold prices edge lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Thursday, gold prices dropped in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 800,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 796,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 770,000 IQD, with a buying price of 766,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 800,000 and 810,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 770,000 and 780,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 857,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 818,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 700,000 IQD.