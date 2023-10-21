Gold prices rise in Baghdad, remain stable in Erbil

Shafaq News / Gold prices, both foreign and domestic, saw a marginal increase in the local markets of the capital, Baghdad, on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Meanwhile, prices remained stable in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region (KRI).

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, the wholesale gold prices on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad were as follows: The selling price for one mithqal (equivalent to five grams) of 21-karat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold reached 404,000 IQD, with a purchase price of 400,000 IQD.

Our correspondent also reported that the selling price for one mithqal of 21-karat Iraqi gold stood at 374,000 IQD, with a purchase price of 370,000 IQD.

Regarding gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-karat Gulf gold ranged from 405,000 to 415,000 IQD. For Iraqi gold, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-karat gold varied between 375,000 and 385,000 IQD.

In Erbil, gold prices remained stable, with the selling price of 24-karat gold reaching 510,000 IQD, 22-karat gold at 470,000 IQD, 21-karat gold at 450,000 IQD, and 18-karat gold at 390,000 IQD.