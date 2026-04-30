Gold prices rise in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Thursday, gold prices hovered around 1 million IQD per mithqal in Baghdad and Erbil markets, continuing their upward trend, according to Shafaq News market survey.

Gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 996,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 992,000 IQD. The same gold had sold for 986,000 IQD on Wednesday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 966,000 IQD, with a buying price of 962,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 995,000 and 1,005,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 965,000 and 975,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold at 1,140,000 IQD per mithqal, 22-carat gold at 1,046,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 998,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 855,000 IQD.