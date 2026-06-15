Israel stages incursion into southern Syria

Shafaq News- Damascus

An Israeli military unit, accompanied by several vehicles and two tanks, briefly entered the Wadi al-Raqad area in western Daraa, southern Syria, before withdrawing.

State media SANA reported that troops opened fire toward nearby farmland on Sunday, without resulting in injuries.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) documented 620 Israeli ground operations across Syria between December 2024 and February 2026, with Daraa and Quneitra recording the highest number.

SOHR also counted at least 15 movements between June 6 and June 11 this year in al-Asha, Ruwayhina, al-Ajraf, Jabata al-Khashab, al-Rafid, Umm al-Louqs, Maariya, and several communities in the Yarmouk Basin.

Damascus has repeatedly accused Israel of violating the 1974 disengagement agreement and demanded a withdrawal from areas it says were seized after the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad. Israeli officials, however, maintain that troops will remain there for security reasons.

Read more: Syria's shifting stance: Is normalization with Israel on the horizon?