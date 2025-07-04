Israel intensifies incursions into southern Syria

Shafaq News - Syria

Israeli troops entered Syria’s southern Daraa province, Horan Free Gathering reported on Friday.

Six military vehicles advanced into Saysoon village, west of Daraa, while another unit entered a former Syrian army facility linked to the disbanded 112th Brigade near Ain Dhikr.

Separately, the report indicated that Israeli forces detained three civilians during a July 2 raid on al-Basali farm in southern Quneitra. The individuals were accused of "affiliations with Iran-aligned groups" and were released after several hours.

Israeli incursions in southern Syria have escalated in recent months, targeting military sites and areas near the disengagement zone. Operations have expanded across Daraa, Quneitra, and rural Damascus, disrupting local reconstruction and increasing Israeli control over buffer zones.