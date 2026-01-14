Gold prices rise in Baghdad, Erbil markets

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

Gold prices rose on Wednesday in local markets in Baghdad and Erbil, according to a Shafaq News survey.

In Baghdad’s wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street, 21-carat gold of Gulf, Turkish, and European origin recorded a selling price of 958,000 IQD per mithqal (five grams) and a buying price of 954,000 IQD, up from 940,000 IQD on Tuesday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 928,000 IQD per mithqal, while the buying price stood at 924,000 IQD.

In jewelry shops, the selling price of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 960,000 and 970,000 IQD per mithqal, while Iraqi gold sold for between 930,000 and 940,000 IQD.

In Erbil, gold prices also increased, with 22-carat gold selling at about 1,007,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 962,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at around 825,000 IQD.