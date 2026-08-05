Gold prices rise in Baghdad, Erbil markets

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Wednesday, gold prices hovered around 900,000 IQD per mithqal in Baghdad and Erbil markets, continuing their upward trend, according to Shafaq News market survey.

Gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 897,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 893,000 IQD. The same gold had sold for 870,000 IQD on Sunday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 867,000 IQD, with a buying price of 863,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 900,000 and 910,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 870,000 and 880,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 937,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 895,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 767,000 IQD.