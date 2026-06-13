Gold prices rise in Baghdad, Erbil markets

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Saturday, gold prices hovered around 910,000 IQD per mithqal in Baghdad and Erbil markets, continuing their upward trend, according to Shafaq News market survey.

Gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 917,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 913,000 IQD. The same gold had sold for 892,000 IQD on Thursday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 887,000 IQD, with a buying price of 883,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 920,000 and 930,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 890,000 and 900,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 940,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 897,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 768,000 IQD.