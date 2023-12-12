Gold prices remain stable in Baghdad, Erbil markets

Shafaq News / In Baghdad and Erbil, today, Tuesday (12th of December 2023), the prices of foreign and Iraqi gold have stabilized in the local markets.

The prices of gold in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahar Street in the capital Baghdad were recorded this morning at a selling price of 438,000 dinars for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 434,000 dinars, According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency.

Our correspondent pointed out that the selling price of one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was recorded at 408,000 dinars, with a buying price of 404,000.

Regarding the prices of gold in jewelry stores, the selling price of one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 445,000 and 455,000 dinars, while the selling price of one mithqal of Iraqi gold ranged between 420,000 and 430,000 dinars.

As for the gold prices in Erbil, the selling price for one mithqal of 24-carat gold was recorded at 510,000 dinars, 22-carat at 470,000 dinars, 21-carat at 450,000 dinars, and 18-carat at 390,000 dinars.